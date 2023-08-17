Greater Essex County Teacher Mario Spagnuolo Re-Elected To ETFO Provincial Executive

Mario Spagnuolo, a teacher and president of the Greater Essex County Teacher Local, has been re-elected to the provincial Executive of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO). Spagnuolo was first elected to the ETFO provincial Executive in 2017.

After obtaining his bachelor of education, Spagnuolo began his teaching career in 2001 in the town of Essex, teaching French as a Second Language to students in

grades 4 through 8. He has served as president, first vice-president, chief negotiator, and member of the Collective Bargaining Committee for the Greater

Essex County Teacher Local.

“As we celebrate our 25 years as a strong, dynamic union, we must also continue to fight for frontline educators facing increased, daily pressures, reduced support,

and government funding cuts. Only together, as a collective, can we protect and promote the promise of a great public education system for all children,” says Spagnuolo.

ETFO represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education

support personnel, and professional support personnel.