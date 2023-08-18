Government Of Canada Announces Reappointments To Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority’s Board Of Directors

Marie Campagna and Karla Avis-Birch have been reappointed to the Board of Directors of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), the Crown corporation responsible for the delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Avis-Birch brings 25 years of experience in the management and execution of major infrastructure projects. Currently the Chief Planning Officer for Metrolinx, Ms. Avis-Birch has had progressive roles at Metrolinx having overseen the construction of several transit projects in partnership with Infrastructure Ontario, including stations delivery and Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) projects, established Metrolinx’s first “Project Controls and Design Standards” Office, introducing a corporate automated project tracking system.

Campagna has over 30 years of progressive experience in the public and private sectors. Her career has been rooted in finance and operational support and spanned many sectors including healthcare, automotive, logistics and pharmaceuticals. Formerly the Vice President Corporate Services, New Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Ms. Campagna is currently an Executive in Residence at the Odette School of Business, University of Windsor, Program Facilitator with CPA Ontario and CFO and Business Advisor for R.E.E. L. Outline.