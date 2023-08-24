Flood Warning Issued For Essex, Kingsville, Leamington, Lakeshore And Pelee Island

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Town of Essex, Kingsville, Leamington, Lakeshore and Pelee Island in effect until noon tomorrow August 25th, 2023.

The county received totals of over 100mm of rainfall between yesterday and this morning. Some areas are reporting over 150 mm (6 inches) have fallen. Flooding is occurring in several areas in the Town of Essex, Kingsville, Leamington, Lakeshore and Pelee Island.

The areas currently affected by flooding include County Road 50 in the Town of Essex, between County Road 41 to County Road 13. Areas between these streets are flooded with significant water over roadways both on County Road 50 as well as on many of the roads heading south towards Lake Erie. Some of these areas include Seymour Beach, Lypps Beach, Bellcreft Beach.

Streets are flooded within some areas of the Town of Harrow as well as water overtopping roadways in the areas immediately north of Harrow.

In the Town of Kingsville, reports include water over the road on County Road 20 between Graham Sideroad and County Road 45 (Union Avenue).

On Pelee island, several roads are currently flooded with some being impassable due to the depth of water over the road.

In the Municipality of Lakeshore, reports include flooding on St. Clair Road and flooding on Lakeshore Road 241 due to the overtopping of the Ruscom River.

Other notable road closures include the following:

County Road 23 between County Road 50 to County Road 20 in the Town of Essex/Kingsville

County Road 50 between County Road 23 to McCain Side Road in the Town of Kingsville

County Road 50 between County Road 41 to County Road 13

County Road 50 south of Cedar Creek Bridge

County Road 27 between South Middle Road and County Road 8

St. Clair Road from Clearview to the dead end at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area

Lakeshore Road 241

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events. The combination of slippery banks and fast moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.