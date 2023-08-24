Flood Update For Lakeshore

Now
Thursday August 24th, 2023, 10:36am

Lakeshore
0
0
0

The Municipality of Lakeshore is experiencing road, shoreline, and overland flooding. Currently, issues, including some basement flooding, are concentrated in the Stoney Point/Point-aux-Roches and east Belle River areas.

Lakeshore staff have been responding to the rainfall event since 11:30pm last night. The Municipality is currently in Alert Level 2 of the Flood Rapid Response Plan. Staff continue to monitor the situation and respond to localized flooding issues. Several roads have been closed by both Lakeshore and the County of Essex. An up-to-date map of road closures can be found online at municipal511.ca.

Residents are asked to follow all road closure signage and refrain from driving over flooded roadways. For questions and concerns, please contact Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700.

