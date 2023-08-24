Flood Update For Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 24th, 2023, 10:37am
The Town of Essex is reporting that smaller surface drainage features, such as roadside ditches and municipal drains, are expected to be partially or bank full. Low lying areas may see some standing and flowing water as runoff begins to work its way downstream.
All sports fields remain closed for the day. Please avoid any parks or public spaces where flooding has occurred.
