Now
0 °C
°F
Chance Of ShowersThu
30 °C
86 °F		Mainly CloudyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Flood Update For Essex

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 10:37am

Essex
0
0
0

The Town of Essex is reporting that smaller surface drainage features, such as roadside ditches and municipal drains, are expected to be partially or bank full. Low lying areas may see some standing and flowing water as runoff begins to work its way downstream.

All sports fields remain closed for the day. Please avoid any parks or public spaces where flooding has occurred.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message