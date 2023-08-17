First Ride Program Bring Offered To Those New To Riding A School Bus
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 17th, 2023, 12:22pm
If your child has never been on a school bus, a program will help them get familiar with riding one before school starts.
The First Ride program will run on August 29th at five different locations.
- École Sec L’Essor – 13605 St Gregory’s Road, Tecumseh – Program in English or French
- Kingsville District High School – 170 Main Street East, Kingsville – Program in English
- Leamington District Secondary – 80 Oak Street West, Leamington – Program in English
- F.W. Begley School – 1093 Assumption Street, Windsor – Program in English or French
- Villanova High School – 2800 North Townline Road, Lasalle – Program in English
For more information and to register, go to buskids.ca.
