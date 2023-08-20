Fire On Whelpton Street

The investigation continues into a fire in the 2600 Block of Whelpton Street.

It broke out just before 11:00pm Saturday and took about 30 minutes to bring under control.

Damages are estimated at $10,000. One person was displaced, and there were no injuries.

The fire investigator is returning to the scene today to determine the origin and cause of the fire last night. Windsor Police investigator assisting in the investigation.