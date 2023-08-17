Fire On Pillette
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 17th, 2023, 1:01pm
A fire in East Windsor is under investigation.
It broke out in a multi-unit apartment building in the 200 Block of Pillette Avenue just before 9:00am Thursday.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating along with a Windsor Fire investigator and Police.
