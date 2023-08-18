SunnyNow
EMS On Target To Respond To More Calls In 2023 Than In Any Previous Year

Friday August 18th, 2023, 7:45am

Essex-Windsor EMS will respond to more calls in 2023 than in any previous year, according to Chief Bruce Krauter.

The total number of calls is expected to reach 68,113, the bulk of which are for the most serious cases.

Chief Krauter presented a report to Essex County Council urging them to consider increasing paramedic resources and support services in 2024. It recommends refreshing the service’s 10-year master plan and notes that a stand-alone EMS station in Kingsville is nearing completion while funds have been set aside in the county’s 2023 Budget for land to build a new LaSalle station.

“The future industrial development in the region, the expected completion of the international crossing, and the ongoing residential development in local municipalities will continue to contribute to the increased (calls for ambulance service) into the future,” says the chief’s report.

He also notes that hospitals and the rest of the healthcare system are strained to meet demand. Ambulance offload delays and hospital capacity restraints are challenges across Canada, it says, noting that Essex-Windsor EMS and local hospitals have implemented multiple measures to try to ease the pressure.

There continue to be significant periods when two or fewer Essex-Windsor EMS ambulances are available (Code Red) and others when no ambulances are available (Code Black). In July, no ambulances were available for 184 minutes and two or fewer for 296 minutes. During these periods, Essex-Windsor EMS focuses on the highest priority calls and relies on partner EMS services and other first responders to fill the gaps.

