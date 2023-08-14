Elementary Teachers’ Federation Of Ontario To Hold Strike Votes



The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold in-person meetings to conduct central strike votes and address bargaining issues. These all-member meetings will be held across the province from mid-September to mid-October.

“ETFO members have been without an agreement for almost a year. They have been patient, but their patience has run out. We need the Ford government to take bargaining seriously and to act in good faith, as required by law,” notes ETFO President Karen Brown. “ETFO’s goal is to reach fair and reasonable agreements without having to take job action. We need the government’s full attention on bargaining so we can address pressing concerns in public education.”

ETFO represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel.