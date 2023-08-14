Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Periods Of Rain Or DrizzleTue
21 °C
70 °F		SunnyWed
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Elementary Teachers’ Federation Of Ontario To Hold Strike Votes

Monday August 14th, 2023, 4:53pm

Local News
0
0
0


The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold in-person meetings to conduct central strike votes and address bargaining issues. These all-member meetings will be held across the province from mid-September to mid-October.

“ETFO members have been without an agreement for almost a year. They have been patient, but their patience has run out. We need the Ford government to take bargaining seriously and to act in good faith, as required by law,” notes ETFO President Karen Brown. “ETFO’s goal is to reach fair and reasonable agreements without having to take job action. We need the government’s full attention on bargaining so we can address pressing concerns in public education.”

ETFO represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message