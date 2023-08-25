Duff-Bâby House Hosting Special Talk And Tours This Saturday

Visit the historic Duff-Bâby House on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, to enjoy free admission to one of the oldest homes in the Windsor region and sit in on a discussion about researching French genealogy.

Special events include the following:

• The Duff-Bâby House will be open for self-guided tours from 12 to 4 p.m.

• Debra Honor from the Essex County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society will give a talk entitled “Researching Your French Family Roots” at 12:30 p.m.

• A new bilingual exhibition will be on display inside the Duff-Bâby House chronicling the building’s history and showcasing archaeological items found on the property.

Built in 1798 on the south shore of the Detroit River in Sandwich, the Duff-Bâby House is named for its first two loyalist owners, Alexander Duff and James Baby. Recognized among the most significant late 18th-century landmarks in Upper Canada, the house retains its original orientation to the river and reflects some of the principal themes and events shaping the province’s early history.