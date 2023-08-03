Downtown Looking For Buskers

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will be hosting Buskers on the Block every Saturday from 5:00pm to 10:00pm throughout August, offering a unique celebration of music, arts and culture that bridges cultural divides and fosters community understanding.

The Downtown Windsor BIA is currently seeking artists who want to participate in these exciting events. Whether you’re a captivating musician, a passionate performer, or a creative artist with a knack for spectacle, we want to showcase the best that Windsor has to offer in street entertainment.

Selected artists will get the chance to perform at several lively locations across our city starting Saturday, August 5th with two slots, from 5:00pm to 7:15pm and 7:15pm to 9:45pm.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“The DWBIA understands the enchanting spell buskers cast,” said Downtown Windsor BIA Chair Chris MacLeod. “Their talents can turn city corners into cultural epicenters. This magic has been witnessed in cities across Canada, and now, it’s coming to Windsor, igniting joy, inspiring curiosity, and fostering a sense of connection among residents and visitors, which makes downtown a buzzing hub of creativity and culture.”

Apply online at downtownwindsor.ca/dwbia-call-to-buskers/