Dog Park Construction Continues In South Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 18th, 2023, 1:07pm
Construction of the new dog park at Oakwood Park directly behind the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex is well underway.
Phase one saw drainage improvements, asphalt trails, and concrete pads, followed by grass restoration.
Work is now underway on the fence around the park. The new dog park is expected to be open to the public by year’s end.
