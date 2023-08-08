Dirty Dancing In Concert Coming To The Colosseum

Baby and Johnny make a dazzling return as Dirty Dancing in Concert hits The Colosseum stage for a film-to-concert experience on Friday, October 13th at 8:00pm.

More than 35 years after the film’s release, Dirty Dancing in Concert breathes new life into a beloved classic as audiences experience the hit film in an unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play on a full-size cinema screen as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when released in 1987. The soundtrack generated two multi-Platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing defined a generation and captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman’s. Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle, and the vastly different lifestyles of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, August 11th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.