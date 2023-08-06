Crash Closes 401 In Chatham
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 6th, 2023, 2:27pm
OPP in Chatham-Kent is investigating what they call a serious single-vehicle rollover on the 401.
The westbound lanes are closed between Bloomfield and Queens Line.
Police say that injuries are unknown at this time.
