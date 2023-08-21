Country Chart-Topper Brett Young Takes The Colosseum Stage

Brett Young takes centre stage at Caesars Windsor for a night of country music on his Dance With You Tour with special guest Tyler Rich on Saturday, November 18th at 8:00pm.

Since his self-titled debut in 2017, Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound. One of only four modern Country artists to have their first seven singles go Number One, Young debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his Gold-certified Ticket To L.A. while his Platinum self-titled debut album Brett Young, dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 8.1 billion global streams to date.

Following his acclaimed second studio album, Ticket To L.A., Brett broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which features the popular Gold single, “You Didn’t,” and “Lady,” whose lyrics inspired Brett’s debut children’s book Love You, Little Lady.

In 2018, Young was named ACM’s “New Male Artist of the Year” and ASCAP’s “Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year” for his melodic craftsmanship and garnered nominations from Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT, and CMA Awards, while continuing to amass non-stop hits. Over the years, Young has cemented his status as a master of matters of the heart with an impressive string of hits including multi-Platinum “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” and “Like I Loved You.”

His highly anticipated fourth studio album, Across The Sheets, featuring his new hit single, “Dance With You,” is out now.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, August 25th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm.