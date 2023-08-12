Partly CloudyNow
Construction Alert: Riverside Drive In Tecumseh

Saturday August 12th, 2023, 3:20pm

Watermain work gets underway starting on Monday, August 14th, on Riverside Drive, surrounding Beach Grove Golf Course.

Riverside Drive will be closed for the duration of the day, with the following detours:

  • Coming from the east, The Detour will be using Brighton south to Tecumseh Road to Arlington and back north.
  • Coming from the west, the detour will use Arlington Rd south to Tecumseh Road east to Brighton Road North.

windsoriteDOTca
