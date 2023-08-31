Catch Windsor’s Labour Day Parade This Monday With A New Route

The annual Windsor and District Labour Council’s Labour Day Parade takes place on Monday, but it will look a lot different.

Starting at the Unifor Local 200/444 Union Hall on Turner Road at 10:00am, the parade route will run west down Tecumseh Road to Parent Avenue. It will then head north towards Ottawa Street and end at Lanspeary Park.

Once at Lanspeary Park, there are a variety of events for the family, including live entertainment and a classic car show.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

There will be free hot dogs and drinks available while supplies last.