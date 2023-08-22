Catch An Outdoor Movie At The Fontainebleau Library

The Windsor Public Library will be shopping for an outdoor movie this Friday, August 25th, at the Fontainebleau Library.

Library-led activities start at 6:30, with the movie starting as soon as the sun goes down (approximately 8:30 pm). This month they will be showing The Super Mario Brothers Movie, and the Friends of Fontainebleau will be on-hand to offer concessions. Attendees are welcome to dress as their favourite Mario character.

Families who are planning on attending should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and refreshments. An adult must accompany children. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted. This movie is rated PG. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be September 8th.