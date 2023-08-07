CloudyNow
Cat Spay And Neuter Vouchers Available In LaSalle

Monday August 7th, 2023, 10:33am

LaSalle
Phase 2 Cat Spay and Neuter Vouchers are now available in LaSalle. The second phase runs from August 1st until December 31st, 2023.

Vouchers valued at $50.00 are applied toward the cost of spaying or neutering. Resident caregivers of feral cats or low-income families are eligible to apply. Vouchers will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Use the “Cat Voucher Application” button on the Spay and Neuter Voucher Program web page to apply. For questions related to the program or for assistance with the application, contact Council Services at 519-969-7770 ext. 1234.

