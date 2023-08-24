Now
BREAKING: Unifor And Windsor Salt Reach Tentative Agreement

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 5:04pm

A tentative agreement has been reached between bargaining committees representing members of Unifor Local 1959 and 240 and Windsor Salt.

The union began legal strike action 189 days ago on February 17th, 2023.

More details will be made available after the ratification vote on Sunday, August 27th.

Unifor represents workers across three units at the mine. Local 240 represents the office workers; Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields. Nearly 250 unionized workers have been on strike at the mine.

 

