Boblo Island Reaches Several Development Milestones

The redevelopment of the former amusement park on Boblo Island has reached has reached several milestones in its transformation to a luxury resort Bois Blanc.

Bois Blanc, meaning “White Woods,” is the original name of the 272-acre Boblo Island. Located at the mouth of the Detroit River where it flows into Lake Erie, the island was the site of the Boblo Island Amusement Park that operated from 1898 to 1993.

After the amusement park closed, the north part of the island was converted to a waterside community with roads, homes, townhomes and one condominium apartment building.

Amico took over the property in 2005 with a vision to transform it into a waterfront lifestyle community.

“Complementing the incredible natural assets of the island such as the pristine sandy beaches and natural habitat areas are a lot of fantastic improvements to the landscape we have made that really enhance the overall look of the resort,” said Dominic Amicone, President, Amico. “The new roads are complete as of this summer, and residents and visitors will be able to drive on them this September. Plus, the first model home will also be ready for tours in September. And getting to the island is very easy, with the ultra-convenient car ferry running every 20 minutes, 24/7, 365 days a year. This ferry is only a four-minute ferry ride from the dock in Amherstburg.”

The expansion includes 74 new waterfront building lots designed for single-detached homes, 50 wooded green space lots, and 96 townhomes.

The transformation of Boblo Island has entailed removal of some of the amusement park’s original structures, while three key buildings are being preserved: the historic military Block House from the War of 1812, the iconic 1836 Lighthouse, and the 55,000-square-foot Dance Hall.

Interested home buyers are invited to visit the Bois Blanc Canada office by appointment at 340 Dalhousie Street in Amherstburg.