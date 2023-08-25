Belle River Resident Wins $250,000 Top Prize With Instant Cash In

Andrzej Myslowski of Belle River won a $250,000 top prize with INstant Cash In (Game #2367).

Myslowski , a 58-year-old father and grandfather, said he’s been a regular lottery player for the past 10 years. “I won on a previous draw and used my prize to buy this ticket!” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Myslowski was at home when he checked his ticket on the OLG App. “I knew I’d won something, but was confused when I saw the screen,” he recalled. He double-checked his ticket at the store and the winning jingle began to play. “When the clerk told me I had to wait for a call from OLG, I was even more confused!”

With his windfall,Myslowski will share with his children and save for his upcoming retirement from the automotive industry. “For me, this win is all about family and future,” he said. “We have a trip planned soon, and I’ll be sure to splurge on a special experience with my wife to celebrate.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Freshway Mart on County Road 22 in Belle River.