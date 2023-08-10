Mostly CloudyNow
26 °C
79 °F
ShowersFri
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
27 °C
81 °F		SunnySun
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Annual Via Italia Bike Races Take Place Saturday

Thursday August 10th, 2023, 2:59pm

Events Coming Up
0
0
0

The 65th Annual Tour di Via Italia Bike Races take place this Saturday on Erie Street in Windsor

The iconic Tour di Via Italia celebrates a rich legacy of cycling excellence, bringing together riders, spectators, and the community for an unforgettable weekend of competitive racing and community festivities.

Since its inception, the Tour di Via Italia has grown into a premier cycling event, attracting top athletes from around the globe, as well as local enthusiasts eager to test their mettle on the challenging course.

“We are very proud to continue the tradition of bringing first class bike racing to Erie Street,” said Pietro DiPonio, President of Tour di Via Italia. “It’s fast, unique, exciting, and free. We invite everyone to come to Erie Street and enjoy the atmosphere and the patios at their best.”

You can find the schedule here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message