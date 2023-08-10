Annual Via Italia Bike Races Take Place Saturday

The 65th Annual Tour di Via Italia Bike Races take place this Saturday on Erie Street in Windsor

The iconic Tour di Via Italia celebrates a rich legacy of cycling excellence, bringing together riders, spectators, and the community for an unforgettable weekend of competitive racing and community festivities.

Since its inception, the Tour di Via Italia has grown into a premier cycling event, attracting top athletes from around the globe, as well as local enthusiasts eager to test their mettle on the challenging course.

“We are very proud to continue the tradition of bringing first class bike racing to Erie Street,” said Pietro DiPonio, President of Tour di Via Italia. “It’s fast, unique, exciting, and free. We invite everyone to come to Erie Street and enjoy the atmosphere and the patios at their best.”

You can find the schedule here.