Access To High-Speed Internet Service In Essex County Expanding

The governments of Canada and Ontario have announced an investment of more than $3.1 million to bring reliable high-speed internet to 1,915 families, farms, and businesses in Essex County.

The federal and provincial governments have partnered with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc. to provide residents in the communities of Marentette Beach, Lighthouse Cove and Stoney Point with access to broadband infrastructure that will enable high-speed internet service.

“Our government is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario to connect three additional communities in Southern Ontario to a strong and reliable high-speed network,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament of Windsor—Tecumseh. “These communities will now have access to an improved cellular connection, allowing residents and businesses to access important essential services wherever they are.”

This announcement marks the completion of three more projects under SWIFT and builds on the Ontario government’s plan to get the right infrastructure in the right places – ensuring people can live, work and farm where they want.

“The completion of these three high-speed internet projects in Essex County, that are now providing more than 1,900 previously underserved homes and businesses with access to fibre-optic connectivity, represent a significant step forward in improving internet access, bridging the digital divide and unlocking greater economic opportunities within the County,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair. “SWIFT is proud to have partnered with the governments of Ontario and Canada on these very important projects, which will have long lasting and far-reaching positive impacts on the region for years to come.”