

The Do Good Divas signature event, “A Girl’s Night Out in Handbag Heaven,” will return this year in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

This popular fundraiser will help support the building of 2 homes on Windsor’s Sandwich Towne.

“This partnership is new for the Divas. Affordable housing is a serious concern for our community, and the programs offered by Habitat for Humanity are successful in building lasting change for a stronger, healthier community. The Divas are very proud to support this particular construction project which will soon benefit two hard-working families”, says Diva President Gale Simko-Hatfield.

The event will be held the evening of Thursday, October 26th, and will feature the auction of fabulous handbags; everything from designer, classic, vintage and funky with celebrity handbag donations for added excitement.

The Divas and Habitat are encouraging community support, especially through donating new handbags. Donations of new and very gently used handbags can be dropped off at the Habitat Restore or Forest Glade Fireplaces. For more information visit www.dogooddivas.com.

Since the first handbag event in 2007, the Do Good Divas have donated $800,000 to various local causes for the health and well-being of our community.