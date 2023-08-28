2024 Business Excellence Awards Nominations Now Open

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

“The Nomination process is quick and easy, and winning a prestigious Business Excellence Award means so much to the companies and individuals involved,” explains BEA Co-Chair Shelby Colarossi and Co-Chair Andrea Hotham. “Last year we saw over 200 nominations, which showcases the vibrancy of businesses in our region and the interest in celebrating the successes of our community.”

Each year the Business Excellence Awards (BEA’s) recognize and celebrate local individuals, businesses, and organizations for their outstanding achievements. You can find out more about the eligibility criteria for each Award category and make nominations by visiting the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce website. The nomination deadline is Thursday October 5th, 2023, at 11:59 pm.

There are 12 Business Excellence Awards (BEA) categories, including:

ATHENA Leadership Award

Believe Windsor-Essex Award

Business Ambassador of the Year

Company of the Year (25 or Less FTE)

Company of the Year (26 or More FTE)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Innovation Award

New Company of the Year

Pillars of Our Community

Professional of the Year

Tourism & Hospitality

Young Professional of the Year Award

Finalists for the 2024 Business Excellence Awards in addition to the winner of the ATHENA Leadership Award and the Believe Windsor-Essex Award will be announced in January. The awards take place at the Chrysler Theatre and St. Clair College Centre for the Arts on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024.