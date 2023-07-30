Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Free Summer Concerts Return

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s free Summer Concert Series begins next week. Summer concerts are held outdoors and are free to the Public. Bring a lawn chair, a picnic basket, some sunscreen and enjoy great music.

Friday August 4th from 7:0pm to 8:00pm

Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet

Windsor Sculpture Garden,

(At the foot of Bridge Ave., near the “Morning Flight” bird sculpture)

Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet

Coventry Gardens

(Park at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)

Feat. Maestro Francisco Hernández Bolaños and the WSO

SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park

Featuring the WSO Brass Quintet

King’s Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg