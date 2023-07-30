Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Free Summer Concerts Return
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 30th, 2023, 1:18pm
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s free Summer Concert Series begins next week. Summer concerts are held outdoors and are free to the Public. Bring a lawn chair, a picnic basket, some sunscreen and enjoy great music.
- Friday August 4th from 7:0pm to 8:00pm
Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet
Windsor Sculpture Garden,
(At the foot of Bridge Ave., near the “Morning Flight” bird sculpture)
- Saturday August 5th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm
Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet
Coventry Gardens
(Park at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)
- Saturday August 12th from 7:00pm to 8:30pm
Feat. Maestro Francisco Hernández Bolaños and the WSO
SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park
- Sunday August 27th from 3:00pm to 4:00pm
Featuring the WSO Brass Quintet
King’s Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg
