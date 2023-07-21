Windsor Resident Wins $1,000 A Week For Life With Instant Cash For Life

Christina Edwards of Windsor has won $1,000 a week for life with Instant Cash For Life. Edwards opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.

Edwards, 60, said she has been playing the lottery for many years. She enjoys playing Lotto Max and LOTTO 6/49 when the jackpots are high, and especially likes Instant Tickets. “Cash For Life is my favourite,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

It was a regular day when she played her ticket and uncovered her big win. “I scanned it twice on the OLG App to be sure it was real,” she recounted. “It was very exciting!”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

With her windfall, she plans to manage her finances and complete some home renovations. “Winning is amazing – it feels so unreal,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at South Windsor Convenience on Dominion Boulevard in Windsor.