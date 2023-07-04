Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Hosts Dog Days Of Summer Adoption Event

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is nearing capacity for dogs. Officials say that in the first half of 2023, surrendered dog intake increased by 62%, and stray dog intake increased by 42%, placing a strain on available kennel space.

To help a number of dogs find homes, they will be hosting their biggest dog adoption promo of the year from July 6th to 8th. All dogs who have been available for adoption for more than 30 days, who are over 100lbs and over four years of age, will be free, and all other dogs will have their adoption fees reduced by 50%.

Historically, animal welfare organizations worried that when adoption fees are reduced, adopters may not feel the same attachment to their adopted animal. However, extensive experience with these events in the US and scientific research has proven that concern unfounded.

“We have dozens of dogs in our care, and new dogs coming in every day,” stated Melanie Coulter, Executive Director. “Our intake of stray and surrendered dogs keeps growing, while adoption rates are not. We are hoping our community will choose to adopt this week and give a dog a loving home.”

This special dog adoption event will take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, June 6to to 8th, from 1:30pm to 6:00pm each day at the Humane Society. For the duration of this event, all dog adoption applications will be accepted in person only. Online applications will be paused for dogs but will still be available for cats and small animals.

Even at these steeply discounted adoption rates, all dog adoptions come with the usual great package – spay/neuter surgery, microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, heartworm test, parasite treatment, and two sessions with our behaviour team.

“Our goal is to find forever homes for the dogs who have been waiting for a home for a while,” stated Rachel Dottermann, Shelter Operations Manager. “For each home we find, it opens up a space for another dog in need.”