Willistead Manor Summer Tours Start Tuesday

The City of Windsor is opening up historic Willistead Manor and the new Coach House Historical Exhibition on select Tuesdays and Sundays in July for tours.

Summer tours include the full main Manor House; the Paul Martin Gardens; and the Coach House Historical Exhibition, which shares the story of Hiram Walker, the Walker family and legacy, the formation of Walkerville, Edward and Mary Walker, the construction and history of Willistead Manor, and much more.

New this year, the Friends of Willistead offer an assortment of Willistead-themed keepsake items available for purchase (cash only) as part of the tours.

Tour Information: