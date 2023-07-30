Watercraft Ride For Dad Set To Return

The Amherstburg Watercraft Ride For Dad is returning this August.

Taking place at the River Canard Yacht Club on August 13th, the ride will start at 12:30pm and run the Amherstburg waterway to the old Esso docks and back to the Yacht Club.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

There will also be a Sportsmen vendors and flea market on site from 8:00am to 6:00pm.



For more information, visit their Facebook Page.