Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
73 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyTue
26 °C
79 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Watercraft Ride For Dad Set To Return

Sunday July 30th, 2023, 1:30pm

Charity
0
0
0

Photo from: Watercraft Ride For Dad Facebook Page

The Amherstburg Watercraft Ride For Dad is returning this August.

Taking place at the River Canard Yacht Club on August 13th, the ride will start at 12:30pm and run the Amherstburg waterway to the old Esso docks and back to the Yacht Club.

There will also be a Sportsmen vendors and flea market on site from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

For more information, visit their Facebook Page.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message