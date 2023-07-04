Watch For Lane Restrictions On North Talbot Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 4th, 2023, 7:40pm
There will be some lane restrictions Wednesday and Thursdays on North Talbot Road due to surface asphalt paving.
They will be on North Talbot Road from Howard Avenue to Southwood Lakes Boulevard and Southwood Lakes Boulevard between North Talbot Road and Lisa Crescent.
