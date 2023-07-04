UWindsor Expands Co-Op Options In Arts, Humanities, And Social Sciences

The University of Windsor has introduced ten innovative co-op streams to students in the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (FAHSS).

Launched in collaboration with the Co-operative Education and Workplace Partnerships office, the new programs are designed to provide students with invaluable hands-on work experience and a competitive edge as they embark on their professional journeys after graduation.

“We are excited to build on the success of the existing co-op and internship programs at the University of Windsor by offering more students the opportunity to put their skills to work in a variety of different sectors,” said Kristen Morris, manager of Co-operative Education and Workplace Partnerships. “With these additional co-op streams, students will be able to explore their career options, build professional connections, and earn 12 months of paid work experience while applying and enhancing their skills.”

The new co-op offerings span a variety of disciplines and fields of study, including Communication, Media and Film, two programs within Drama, English, French, Spanish, History Philosophy, Political Science and Psychology. Through the new offerings, students will complete three paid work terms relevant to their field of study over the course of their four-year degrees.

For more information about the new co-op options,visit uwindsor.ca/coop.