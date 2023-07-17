UWindsor Alumni Association Presents Talk With Richard Peddie

The University of Windsor’s Alumni Association will host its next Alumni Meet-Up this Wednesday, featuring a captivating talk by alumnus Richard Peddie.

The talk, Life: The Rule of Three, will take place on July 19th at 6:30pm in Art Alley, located behind Amherstburg’s River Bookshop.

“We are thrilled to bring together our esteemed alumni and friends for an evening filled with inspiration and camaraderie,” said Patti Lauzon, Director, Alumni Relations & Advancement. “Dr. Peddie’s profound insights and remarkable achievements are sure to leave a lasting impact on all attendees.”

Peddie, a graduate of the University of Windsor’s Odette School of Business and the owner of River Bookshop, will lead a thought-provoking conversation centred around big dreams, invaluable lessons learned, and the unwavering spirit of perseverance. Drawing upon his extensive 41-year career in the business world, as well as his remarkable contributions to community building in Amherstburg over the past decade, Peddie will share his inspiring vision and best practices with the audience.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

To ensure everyone’s comfort, guests will be treated to a refreshing cool drink and ice cream bar, provided by caterer Coffee and Cream. The event is open to all, and admission is free of charge. However, pre-registration is mandatory to secure your spot.