Urban Road Work Planned For Kingsville



The Town of Kingsville’s Urban Road Program takes place this month on Redwood, Greenwood, Whitewood and Cottonwood Roads.

First, the contractor will repair a manhole at the intersection of Whitewood and Seacliff Drive.

The second phase consists of removing the existing asphalt and paving the base asphalt, followed by placing surface asphalt and painting stop bars and intersections.

During each phase, streets will reduce to a single lane of alternating traffic, and you may be unable to access the road for short periods.