Tornado Watch Issued For Windsor & Essex County
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 9:34pm
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado Watch for Windsor and Essex County.
They say conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce a tornado. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are also possible.
They say thunderstorms are expected to affect portions of extreme southwestern Ontario later this evening with the threat of a tornado and very strong wind gusts. Heavy rainfall is also a threat.
This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.
