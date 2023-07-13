Tornado Watch Issued For Windsor & Essex County

Environment Canada has issued a Tornado Watch for Windsor and Essex County.

They say conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce a tornado. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are also possible.

They say thunderstorms are expected to affect portions of extreme southwestern Ontario later this evening with the threat of a tornado and very strong wind gusts. Heavy rainfall is also a threat.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.