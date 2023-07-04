NEWS >
Summer Reading Program Returns To The Windsor Public Library

The Windsor Public Library once again offers a full summer of fun and planned activities for children.

The fun officially kicks off on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Chisholm Branch. There will be games, crafts, face painting, cake and more to get children excited to read all summer long.

This year’s theme is “Read, Learn and Discover with Windsor Public Library.” Kids of all ages can explore stories and activities that encourage them to discover what’s in their backyard – and beyond. There is something for everyone, from Candy Olympics to Un-BEE-livable Fun to Galaxy Voyageurs galore.

Summer programs run throughout July and August at all locations and are free.

Parents and children are reminded to drop into any neighbourhood Windsor Public Library location and pick up a Summer Reading Program Package, including Bingo Cards for kids, teens and adults and a Reading Tracking Log any time after July 10th. Those attending the kickoff on July 8th can get theirs then. This year children who participate can collect Brag Tags and win prizes throughout the summer.

