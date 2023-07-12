Summer Festival Preview: Sunsplash
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 3:00pm
The annual Belle River Sunsplash is this weekend.
There are a wide variety of activities every day including the Classic Cruise Car Show, the Sunsplash Idol Competition, vendor market, Carnival at Lakeview Park, free concerts at the Amphitheatre, and more!
Check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide for a complete look at all the weekend fun.
