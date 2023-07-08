Summer Eats For Kids Program Returns

The United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County will once again provide provide kids and families living in low income with nutritious food during the summer months when school nutrition programs are closed.

In Windsor-Essex, 1 in 3 food bank users are children. Our goal is to provide 3,500 bags of food and 8,250 lunches to children and families in our community this summer. For just $25 you can support a family with a week’s worth of nutritious fruits, vegetables and snacks. To donate to the program or host a fundraiser visit www.weareunited.com/uwsummer.

Summer Eats for Kids runs July 11th to August 24th, 2023 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00am to 1:0pm at the following locations:

TUESDAYS

Prince Edward

General Brock

Queen Elizabeth (Leamington)

THURSDAYS