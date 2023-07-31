Speed Humps Coming To Three South Windsor Streets

Speed humps are set to be installed on three South Windsor streets after residents voted for the traffic calming measures in recent surveys by the City of Windsor.

Those streets are Avondale Avenue between West Grand Boulevard and Norfolk Street, Beals Street East and Beals Street West between Dougall Avenue and Huntington Avenue and Academy Drive between Northwood Street and North Service Road West.

Eight resident requests for traffic calming on Avondale Avenue were received in May and June 2022. A resident survey to determine neighbourhood support was carried out from September 2nd, 2022, to October 2nd, 2022. Thirty-eight households voted for them, four voted against them, and eight did not vote.

A resident request for traffic calming was received for Beals Street in April 2022. A resident survey to determine neighbourhood support was carried out from July 7th, 2022, to August 8th, 2022. Six households voted yes, two voted no, and four did not vote.

Two resident requests for traffic calming on Academy Drive were received in May and December 2022. A resident survey to determine neighbourhood support was carried out from January 27th, 2023, to February 26th, 2023. Twenty-one households voted for them, four voted no, and twelve households did not vote.

The total cost of the initial installation of speed humps and associated signs and pavement markings for all three proposed locations is $73,850, funded by the Traffic Calming Capital Program Project. The total operating maintenance costs for these three initiatives are $ 5,420 per year.

City Council will be asked to give the final approval at their meeting on August 8th.