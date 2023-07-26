Sound Off On Noise In Lakeshore

Lakeshore inviting residents to share their feedback on Noise By-law Review.

The review will help bring the by-law in line with current needs and provide community members a better understanding of how the by-law may affect them.

“Some level of noise is a part of everyday life, but when noise becomes excessive it can impact the quality of life for our residents and visitors,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Sharing your feedback will help us understand the impact of excessive noise on community members and where they stand on potential regulations.”

Community members are invited to an open house at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre on Thursday, August 17th, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm. They can also provide feedback by filling out a survey online at Lakeshore.ca/Noise.

The brief survey asks for feedback on concerns related to noise, current regulations, as well as options for temporary exemptions. Submissions will be accepted until the end of August.