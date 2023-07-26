Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area as they say conditions are favourable for developing severe thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A line of thunderstorms incoming from Lower Michigan will reach southwestern Ontario late this afternoon. Strong to damaging winds will be the primary hazard, followed by heavy rainfall. Heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms may produce local amounts of 50 to 75 mm (2 to 3 inches). This rainfall may occur over a relatively short period of time.

Tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially over extreme southwestern Ontario. Nickel to toonie-size hail is also possible.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.