Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 20th, 2023, 10:27am
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early this evening.
Hazards:
Very strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h,
Large hail up to golf ball size,
Locally heavy rainfall,
Tornadoes are possible.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Timing:
This afternoon into early evening.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook