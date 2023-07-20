Partly CloudyNow
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Thursday July 20th, 2023, 10:27am

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early this evening.

Hazards:
Very strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h,
Large hail up to golf ball size,
Locally heavy rainfall,
Tornadoes are possible.

Timing:
This afternoon into early evening.

