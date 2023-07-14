Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon through this evening.

These severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel size hail and 50 mm of rainfall within one hour.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.