Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area.

Thunderstorms are expected to affect portions of extreme southwestern Ontario later this evening with a threat of very strong wind gusts. A tornado is also possible. Very heavy rainfall may accompany any thunderstorm.

The warning is expected to last through midnight.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.