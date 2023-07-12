Now
0 °C
°F
A Few ShowersThu
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
28 °C
82 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Wednesday July 12th, 2023, 6:19pm

Weather
0
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area.

Thunderstorms are expected to affect portions of extreme southwestern Ontario later this evening with a threat of very strong wind gusts. A tornado is also possible.  Very heavy rainfall may accompany any thunderstorm.

The warning is expected to last through midnight.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message