Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windsor and Essex County.

They say the severe thunderstorm is located 109 km west of LaSalle, moving east at 80 km/h.

Hazard:

100 km/h wind gusts

Locations impacted include:

Windsor, Leamington, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, Point Pelee National Park, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Pelee Island, Stoney Point and Comber.