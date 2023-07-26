Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor-Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 26th, 2023, 2:48pm
Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windsor and Essex County.
They say the severe thunderstorm is located 109 km west of LaSalle, moving east at 80 km/h.
Hazard:
100 km/h wind gusts
Locations impacted include:
Windsor, Leamington, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, Point Pelee National Park, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Pelee Island, Stoney Point and Comber.
