SunnyNow
29 °C
84 °F
Chance Of Showers Or ThunderstormsWed
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor-Essex

Wednesday July 26th, 2023, 2:48pm

Weather
0
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windsor and Essex County.

They say the severe thunderstorm is located 109 km west of LaSalle, moving east at 80 km/h.

Hazard:
100 km/h wind gusts

Locations impacted include:
Windsor, Leamington, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Kingsville, Belle River, Lakeshore, Point Pelee National Park, LaSalle, South Windsor, McGregor, Windsor Airport, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex, Cottam, Pelee Island, Stoney Point and Comber.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message