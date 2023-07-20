Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor Essex

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Windsor and Essex County.

At 3:57 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to golf ball size hail.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is over southwestern Ontario, moving east at 40 km/h.

Hazard: Golf ball size hail and 110 km/h wind gusts. A tornado is also possible.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.