Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Windsor Essex

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

At 4:17 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from 11 kilometres north of Tecumseh to 15 kilometres southwest of Amherstburg, moving east at 50 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Locations impacted include:

Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, Windsor, McGregor, Colchester, Harrow, Maidstone, Essex and Cottam.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.