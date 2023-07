Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

3:46 p.m. EDT Friday 28 July 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for:

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

This severe thunderstorm is located near Windsor, moving east at 25 km/h.

Hazard: Nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include:

Windsor, Tecumseh, Belle River, South Windsor and Windsor Airport.